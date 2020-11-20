Loading articles...

Academy Award-winner Joaquin Phoenix attends vigil outside Ontario slaughterhouse

Last Updated Nov 20, 2020 at 3:58 pm EST

Actor Joaquin Phoenix stopped by a regular vigil outside a slaughterhouse in Burlington, Ont., on Friday. 

Toronto Pig Save, which holds the vigils each week, says the Academy Award-winner paid tribute to Regan Russell, who died at one of the events earlier in the year. 

Russell, 65, a longtime animal rights activist, was giving water to pigs that were en route to the Fearman’s Pork slaughterhouse when she was struck and killed.

Halton police charged the truck driver with careless driving causing death, a provincial traffic offence that could result in anything from a monetary penalty to two years in jail.

The activists have called on police to upgrade that to a criminal charge, but police say there’s no evidence to suggest the 28-year-old driver struck Russell with criminal intent. 

Phoenix used his Oscars acceptance speech this year to promote veganism. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 22 minutes ago
CLEARED: #EB401 east of the 404 express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 55 minutes ago
Is it Summer or Fall? Hard to believe but we are sitting at 17° at @TorontoPearson We should be topping out only ar…
Latest Weather
Read more