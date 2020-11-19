York Region high school teacher facing several child pornography charges

York Regional police have arrested and charged a 46-year-old high school teacher on multiple counts of child pornography.

Investigators were alerted to images containing child pornography that had been uploaded to a social media platform using a school board IP address.

The upload was traced back to the York Region District School Board (YRDSB) and on Wednesday, the suspect was arrested at King City Secondary School.

York sergeant Andy Pattenden said students were not believed to be at the school during the time of the arrest.

“The alert released an image but a search warrant was also executed this morning at the accused residence,” Pattenden told 680NEWS.

“There has been computers and electronic devices that have been seized and the investigation is still ongoing.”

As a result of the investigation, 46-year-old Robert Aurich of King Township has been charged with possessing, distributing and accessing child pornography.

“While at this time, there is no reason to believe the charges involve any student at the school, we know the charges are concerning for students and their families and the school community,” York Region District School Board spokesperson Miguelo Licinio said in an email. “…The teacher is no longer in a classroom or at the school; and we continue to cooperate with and support the police investigation.”

Licinio said the focus for investigators is on establishing supports for students and staff, including support through social work and psychology teams.