Yet another wedding-related COVID-19 outbreak confirmed in York Region
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 19, 2020 2:50 pm EST
In a separate wedding, in late Oct., health officials confirmed 44 cases linked to the large gathering, saying over 100 people attended the event and were at risk of exposure. Shardayyy Photography
KING TOWNSHIP, ONT. — York Region is declaring another wedding-related outbreak after nine confirmed and seven probable COVID-19 cases were linked to events in the Township of King.
That comes just days after a different outbreak
that were attended by many of the same guests. with 17 confirmed cases linked to two weddings in the region
York Region’s public health unit says confirmed cases from the King Township outbreak attended wedding events while contagious.
The health unit says the wedding-related events were held at a private residence on Nov. 6 and 7.
It adds that the risk of exposure to those who attended the wedding is high.
The department says it has identified attendees as residents from York, Peel Region and Toronto, and it is currently conducting case and contact management for the events.
In late Oct., York Region Public Health confirmed
that had over 100 people in attendance. 44 cases linked to a wedding in Vaughan
{* loginWidget *}