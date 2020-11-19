Loading articles...

US-House-All, 3rd Add,400

Last Updated Nov 19, 2020 at 6:44 pm EST

Eds: This take covers Hawaii through Kansas

Hawaii – District 1

115 of 115 precincts – 100 per cent

x-Ed Case, Dem (i) 183,245 – 72 per cent

Ron Curtis, GOP 71,188 – 28 per cent

Hawaii – District 2

134 of 134 precincts – 100 per cent -Open

x-Kaiali’i Kahele, Dem 171,517 – 63 per cent

Joe Akana, GOP 84,027 – 31 per cent

Ron Burrus, NP 2,659 – 1 per cent

John Giuffre, SHP 661 – 0 per cent

Jonathan Hoomanawanui, AAP 6,453 – 2 per cent

Michelle Tippens, Lib 6,785 – 2 per cent

Idaho – District 1

463 of 463 precincts – 100 per cent

Rudy Soto, Dem 131,309 – 29 per cent

x-Russ Fulcher, GOP (i) 310,746 – 68 per cent

Joe Evans, Lib 16,435 – 4 per cent

Idaho – District 2

503 of 503 precincts – 100 per cent

Aaron Swisher, Dem 124,151 – 32 per cent

x-Mike Simpson, GOP (i) 250,668 – 64 per cent

Pro-Life, CST 8,573 – 2 per cent

Sierra Law, Lib 7,940 – 2 per cent

Illinois – District 1

609 of 609 precincts – 100 per cent

x-Bobby Rush, Dem (i) 238,566 – 74 per cent

Philanise White, GOP 84,519 – 26 per cent

Illinois – District 2

519 of 519 precincts – 100 per cent

x-Robin Kelly, Dem (i) 232,270 – 79 per cent

Theresa Raborn, GOP 62,725 – 21 per cent

Illinois – District 3

500 of 500 precincts – 100 per cent -Open

x-Marie Newman, Dem 171,440 – 56 per cent

Mike Fricilone, GOP 132,845 – 44 per cent

Illinois – District 4

445 of 445 precincts – 100 per cent

x-Chuy Garcia, Dem (i) 185,764 – 84 per cent

Jesus Solorio, GOP 35,274 – 16 per cent

Illinois – District 5

585 of 585 precincts – 100 per cent

x-Mike Quigley, Dem (i) 254,528 – 71 per cent

Tommy Hanson, GOP 95,740 – 27 per cent

Thomas Wilda, Grn 9,329 – 3 per cent

Illinois – District 6

640 of 640 precincts – 100 per cent

x-Sean Casten, Dem (i) 212,824 – 53 per cent

Jeanne Ives, GOP 183,146 – 45 per cent

Bill Redpath, Lib 7,040 – 2 per cent

Illinois – District 7

597 of 597 precincts – 100 per cent

x-Danny Davis, Dem (i) 247,563 – 80 per cent

Craig Cameron, GOP 41,134 – 13 per cent

Tracy Jennings, Ind 19,182 – 6 per cent

Illinois – District 8

475 of 475 precincts – 100 per cent

x-Raja Krishnamoorthi, Dem (i) 185,031 – 73 per cent

Preston Nelson, Lib 67,957 – 27 per cent

Illinois – District 9

515 of 515 precincts – 100 per cent

x-Janice Schakowsky, Dem (i) 260,373 – 71 per cent

Sargis Sangari, GOP 106,427 – 29 per cent

Illinois – District 10

411 of 411 precincts – 100 per cent

x-Brad Schneider, Dem (i) 198,713 – 64 per cent

Valerie Ramirez Mukherjee, GOP 112,919 – 36 per cent

Illinois – District 11

467 of 467 precincts – 100 per cent

x-Bill Foster, Dem (i) 193,453 – 63 per cent

Rick Laib, GOP 112,299 – 37 per cent

Illinois – District 12

649 of 649 precincts – 100 per cent

Raymond Lenzi, Dem 125,511 – 39 per cent

x-Mike Bost, GOP (i) 192,810 – 61 per cent

Illinois – District 13

602 of 602 precincts – 100 per cent

Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, Dem 148,198 – 46 per cent

x-Rodney Davis, GOP (i) 176,492 – 54 per cent

Illinois – District 14

462 of 462 precincts – 100 per cent

x-Lauren Underwood, Dem (i) 203,195 – 51 per cent

Jim Oberweis, GOP 197,818 – 49 per cent

Illinois – District 15

804 of 814 precincts – 99 per cent -Open

Erika Weaver, Dem 87,860 – 26 per cent

x-Mary Miller, GOP 244,158 – 74 per cent

Illinois – District 16

651 of 652 precincts – 99 per cent

Dani Brzozowski, Dem 117,886 – 35 per cent

x-Adam Kinzinger, GOP (i) 217,124 – 65 per cent

Illinois – District 17

672 of 672 precincts – 100 per cent

x-Cheri Bustos, Dem (i) 154,641 – 52 per cent

Esther Joy King, GOP 142,881 – 48 per cent

Illinois – District 18

762 of 765 precincts – 99 per cent

George Petrilli, Dem 107,951 – 29 per cent

x-Darin LaHood, GOP (i) 258,093 – 71 per cent

Indiana – District 1

523 of 523 precincts – 100 per cent -Open

x-Frank Mrvan, Dem 185,176 – 57 per cent

Mark Leyva, GOP 132,243 – 40 per cent

Michael Strauss, Lib 9,521 – 3 per cent

Indiana – District 2

541 of 541 precincts – 100 per cent

Patricia Hackett, Dem 114,963 – 39 per cent

x-Jackie Walorski, GOP (i) 183,600 – 61 per cent

Indiana – District 3

575 of 575 precincts – 100 per cent

Chip Coldiron, Dem 104,762 – 32 per cent

x-Jim Banks, GOP (i) 220,989 – 68 per cent

Indiana – District 4

595 of 595 precincts – 100 per cent

Joe Mackey, Dem 112,984 – 33 per cent

x-Jim Baird, GOP (i) 225,531 – 67 per cent

Indiana – District 5

596 of 596 precincts – 100 per cent -Open

Christina Hale, Dem 191,226 – 46 per cent

x-Victoria Spartz, GOP 208,212 – 50 per cent

Kenneth Tucker, Lib 16,788 – 4 per cent

Indiana – District 6

598 of 598 precincts – 100 per cent

Jeannine Lake, Dem 90,898 – 28 per cent

x-Greg Pence, GOP (i) 225,052 – 69 per cent

Tom Ferkinhoff, Lib 11,772 – 4 per cent

Indiana – District 7

455 of 455 precincts – 100 per cent

x-Andre Carson, Dem (i) 176,422 – 62 per cent

Susan Smith, GOP 106,146 – 38 per cent

Indiana – District 8

657 of 657 precincts – 100 per cent

Thomasina Marsili, Dem 95,691 – 30 per cent

x-Larry Bucshon, GOP (i) 214,643 – 67 per cent

James Rodenberger, Lib 10,283 – 3 per cent

Indiana – District 9

573 of 573 precincts – 100 per cent

Andy Ruff, Dem 124,805 – 35 per cent

x-Trey Hollingsworth, GOP (i) 218,573 – 61 per cent

Tonya Millis, Lib 15,596 – 4 per cent

Iowa – District 1

408 of 408 precincts – 100 per cent -GOP Gain

Abby Finkenauer, Dem (i) 201,347 – 49 per cent

x-Ashley Hinson, GOP 212,088 – 51 per cent

Iowa – District 2

392 of 392 precincts – 100 per cent -Open

Rita Hart, Dem 196,815 – 50 per cent

Mariannette Miller-Meeks, GOP 196,862 – 50 per cent

Iowa – District 3

371 of 371 precincts – 100 per cent

x-Cindy Axne, Dem (i) 219,205 – 49 per cent

David Young, GOP 212,997 – 48 per cent

Bryan Holder, Lib 15,361 – 3 per cent

Iowa – District 4

490 of 490 precincts – 100 per cent -Open

J.D. Scholten, Dem 144,761 – 38 per cent

x-Randy Feenstra, GOP 237,369 – 62 per cent

Kansas – District 1

1,361 of 1,361 precincts – 100 per cent -Open

Kali Barnett, Dem 81,506 – 29 per cent

x-Tracey Mann, GOP 203,839 – 71 per cent

Kansas – District 2

950 of 950 precincts – 100 per cent -Open

Michelle De La Isla, Dem 133,354 – 41 per cent

x-Jake LaTurner, GOP 182,145 – 55 per cent

Robert Garrard, Lib 13,734 – 4 per cent

Kansas – District 3

643 of 643 precincts – 100 per cent

x-Sharice Davids, Dem (i) 212,604 – 53 per cent

Amanda Adkins, GOP 174,163 – 44 per cent

Steven Hohe, Lib 11,119 – 3 per cent

Kansas – District 4

633 of 633 precincts – 100 per cent

Laura Lombard, Dem 110,922 – 36 per cent

x-Ron Estes, GOP (i) 197,433 – 64 per cent

The Associated Press

