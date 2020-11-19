US-House-All, 3rd Add,400

Eds: This take covers Hawaii through Kansas
Hawaii – District 1
115 of 115 precincts – 100 per cent
x-Ed Case, Dem (i) 183,245 – 72 per cent
Ron Curtis, GOP 71,188 – 28 per cent
Hawaii – District 2
134 of 134 precincts – 100 per cent -Open
x-Kaiali’i Kahele, Dem 171,517 – 63 per cent
Joe Akana, GOP 84,027 – 31 per cent
Ron Burrus, NP 2,659 – 1 per cent
John Giuffre, SHP 661 – 0 per cent
Jonathan Hoomanawanui, AAP 6,453 – 2 per cent
Michelle Tippens, Lib 6,785 – 2 per cent
Idaho – District 1
463 of 463 precincts – 100 per cent
Rudy Soto, Dem 131,309 – 29 per cent
x-Russ Fulcher, GOP (i) 310,746 – 68 per cent
Joe Evans, Lib 16,435 – 4 per cent
Idaho – District 2
503 of 503 precincts – 100 per cent
Aaron Swisher, Dem 124,151 – 32 per cent
x-Mike Simpson, GOP (i) 250,668 – 64 per cent
Pro-Life, CST 8,573 – 2 per cent
Sierra Law, Lib 7,940 – 2 per cent
Illinois – District 1
609 of 609 precincts – 100 per cent
x-Bobby Rush, Dem (i) 238,566 – 74 per cent
Philanise White, GOP 84,519 – 26 per cent
Illinois – District 2
519 of 519 precincts – 100 per cent
x-Robin Kelly, Dem (i) 232,270 – 79 per cent
Theresa Raborn, GOP 62,725 – 21 per cent
Illinois – District 3
500 of 500 precincts – 100 per cent -Open
x-Marie Newman, Dem 171,440 – 56 per cent
Mike Fricilone, GOP 132,845 – 44 per cent
Illinois – District 4
445 of 445 precincts – 100 per cent
x-Chuy Garcia, Dem (i) 185,764 – 84 per cent
Jesus Solorio, GOP 35,274 – 16 per cent
Illinois – District 5
585 of 585 precincts – 100 per cent
x-Mike Quigley, Dem (i) 254,528 – 71 per cent
Tommy Hanson, GOP 95,740 – 27 per cent
Thomas Wilda, Grn 9,329 – 3 per cent
Illinois – District 6
640 of 640 precincts – 100 per cent
x-Sean Casten, Dem (i) 212,824 – 53 per cent
Jeanne Ives, GOP 183,146 – 45 per cent
Bill Redpath, Lib 7,040 – 2 per cent
Illinois – District 7
597 of 597 precincts – 100 per cent
x-Danny Davis, Dem (i) 247,563 – 80 per cent
Craig Cameron, GOP 41,134 – 13 per cent
Tracy Jennings, Ind 19,182 – 6 per cent
Illinois – District 8
475 of 475 precincts – 100 per cent
x-Raja Krishnamoorthi, Dem (i) 185,031 – 73 per cent
Preston Nelson, Lib 67,957 – 27 per cent
Illinois – District 9
515 of 515 precincts – 100 per cent
x-Janice Schakowsky, Dem (i) 260,373 – 71 per cent
Sargis Sangari, GOP 106,427 – 29 per cent
Illinois – District 10
411 of 411 precincts – 100 per cent
x-Brad Schneider, Dem (i) 198,713 – 64 per cent
Valerie Ramirez Mukherjee, GOP 112,919 – 36 per cent
Illinois – District 11
467 of 467 precincts – 100 per cent
x-Bill Foster, Dem (i) 193,453 – 63 per cent
Rick Laib, GOP 112,299 – 37 per cent
Illinois – District 12
649 of 649 precincts – 100 per cent
Raymond Lenzi, Dem 125,511 – 39 per cent
x-Mike Bost, GOP (i) 192,810 – 61 per cent
Illinois – District 13
602 of 602 precincts – 100 per cent
Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, Dem 148,198 – 46 per cent
x-Rodney Davis, GOP (i) 176,492 – 54 per cent
Illinois – District 14
462 of 462 precincts – 100 per cent
x-Lauren Underwood, Dem (i) 203,195 – 51 per cent
Jim Oberweis, GOP 197,818 – 49 per cent
Illinois – District 15
804 of 814 precincts – 99 per cent -Open
Erika Weaver, Dem 87,860 – 26 per cent
x-Mary Miller, GOP 244,158 – 74 per cent
Illinois – District 16
651 of 652 precincts – 99 per cent
Dani Brzozowski, Dem 117,886 – 35 per cent
x-Adam Kinzinger, GOP (i) 217,124 – 65 per cent
Illinois – District 17
672 of 672 precincts – 100 per cent
x-Cheri Bustos, Dem (i) 154,641 – 52 per cent
Esther Joy King, GOP 142,881 – 48 per cent
Illinois – District 18
762 of 765 precincts – 99 per cent
George Petrilli, Dem 107,951 – 29 per cent
x-Darin LaHood, GOP (i) 258,093 – 71 per cent
Indiana – District 1
523 of 523 precincts – 100 per cent -Open
x-Frank Mrvan, Dem 185,176 – 57 per cent
Mark Leyva, GOP 132,243 – 40 per cent
Michael Strauss, Lib 9,521 – 3 per cent
Indiana – District 2
541 of 541 precincts – 100 per cent
Patricia Hackett, Dem 114,963 – 39 per cent
x-Jackie Walorski, GOP (i) 183,600 – 61 per cent
Indiana – District 3
575 of 575 precincts – 100 per cent
Chip Coldiron, Dem 104,762 – 32 per cent
x-Jim Banks, GOP (i) 220,989 – 68 per cent
Indiana – District 4
595 of 595 precincts – 100 per cent
Joe Mackey, Dem 112,984 – 33 per cent
x-Jim Baird, GOP (i) 225,531 – 67 per cent
Indiana – District 5
596 of 596 precincts – 100 per cent -Open
Christina Hale, Dem 191,226 – 46 per cent
x-Victoria Spartz, GOP 208,212 – 50 per cent
Kenneth Tucker, Lib 16,788 – 4 per cent
Indiana – District 6
598 of 598 precincts – 100 per cent
Jeannine Lake, Dem 90,898 – 28 per cent
x-Greg Pence, GOP (i) 225,052 – 69 per cent
Tom Ferkinhoff, Lib 11,772 – 4 per cent
Indiana – District 7
455 of 455 precincts – 100 per cent
x-Andre Carson, Dem (i) 176,422 – 62 per cent
Susan Smith, GOP 106,146 – 38 per cent
Indiana – District 8
657 of 657 precincts – 100 per cent
Thomasina Marsili, Dem 95,691 – 30 per cent
x-Larry Bucshon, GOP (i) 214,643 – 67 per cent
James Rodenberger, Lib 10,283 – 3 per cent
Indiana – District 9
573 of 573 precincts – 100 per cent
Andy Ruff, Dem 124,805 – 35 per cent
x-Trey Hollingsworth, GOP (i) 218,573 – 61 per cent
Tonya Millis, Lib 15,596 – 4 per cent
Iowa – District 1
408 of 408 precincts – 100 per cent -GOP Gain
Abby Finkenauer, Dem (i) 201,347 – 49 per cent
x-Ashley Hinson, GOP 212,088 – 51 per cent
Iowa – District 2
392 of 392 precincts – 100 per cent -Open
Rita Hart, Dem 196,815 – 50 per cent
Mariannette Miller-Meeks, GOP 196,862 – 50 per cent
Iowa – District 3
371 of 371 precincts – 100 per cent
x-Cindy Axne, Dem (i) 219,205 – 49 per cent
David Young, GOP 212,997 – 48 per cent
Bryan Holder, Lib 15,361 – 3 per cent
Iowa – District 4
490 of 490 precincts – 100 per cent -Open
J.D. Scholten, Dem 144,761 – 38 per cent
x-Randy Feenstra, GOP 237,369 – 62 per cent
Kansas – District 1
1,361 of 1,361 precincts – 100 per cent -Open
Kali Barnett, Dem 81,506 – 29 per cent
x-Tracey Mann, GOP 203,839 – 71 per cent
Kansas – District 2
950 of 950 precincts – 100 per cent -Open
Michelle De La Isla, Dem 133,354 – 41 per cent
x-Jake LaTurner, GOP 182,145 – 55 per cent
Robert Garrard, Lib 13,734 – 4 per cent
Kansas – District 3
643 of 643 precincts – 100 per cent
x-Sharice Davids, Dem (i) 212,604 – 53 per cent
Amanda Adkins, GOP 174,163 – 44 per cent
Steven Hohe, Lib 11,119 – 3 per cent
Kansas – District 4
633 of 633 precincts – 100 per cent
Laura Lombard, Dem 110,922 – 36 per cent
x-Ron Estes, GOP (i) 197,433 – 64 per cent
