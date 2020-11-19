Loading articles...

Transatlantic Petroleum: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 19, 2020 at 6:14 pm EST

ADDISON, Texas (AP) _ Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Addison, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $8.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 25 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 38 cents.

