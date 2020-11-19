Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Quebec sword-attack victim records video from hospital in which he forgives suspect
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 19, 2020 12:12 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 19, 2020 at 12:14 pm EST
MONTREAL — One of the survivors of the Halloween night sword attack in Quebec City has posted a video online in which he says he forgives his aggressor.
Musician Remy Belanger de Beauport described his ordeal in a 45-minute video recorded from his hospital bed and uploaded to Facebook Thursday.
Belanger de Beauport says he was walking near the Chateau Frontenac in Old Quebec City on Oct. 31 when a man wearing a cape lifted a sword and sent it crashing on his head.
The cello player says he was able to escape and find help after suffering injuries that include multiple fractures to his skull and to both arms, as well as damage to his throat.
Despite his ordeal, Belanger de Beauport says he instantly forgave suspect Carl Girouard, knowing that the alleged attacker likely suffered from mental health challenges.
Girouard is facing two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder in connection to the attack.
Belanger de Beauport’s thumb was partially amputated and his index finger had to be reattached — devastating injuries for a professional cello player.
He says he’s slowly recovering from his injuries and is vowing to continue as a musician in whatever way he can.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov 19, 2020
The Canadian Press
