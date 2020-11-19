Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Peel sees highest number of new COVID-19 cases again, Ontario reports decline in infections
by Michelle Morton
Posted Nov 19, 2020 10:14 am EST
Last Updated Nov 19, 2020 at 10:40 am EST
Medical staff holds swabs for rapid COVID-19 tests at a high school in Rome, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)
Ontario is reporting 1,210 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and 28 deaths.
The day before, the province saw
1,417 new cases of the virus and 32 new deaths
Compared to Wednesday, Thursday’s case count is a decline of 14.6 per cent, as well as a decline in deaths by 12.5 per cent.
There are 361 new cases in Peel, 346 in Toronto and 143 in York Region.
There are 1,376 more resolved cases, a decline in eight per cent compared to Wednesday.
More than 41,800 tests have been completed.
You can find which
schools are reporting cases on the province's website, when it is updated daily at 10:30 a.m.
There is now a total of 99,372 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province reported to date.
