OPP officer shot and killed following incident out of Manitoulin Island

Last Updated Nov 19, 2020 at 5:10 pm EST

Ontario Provincial Police identified the officer as Marc Hovingh. OPP

Ontario Provincial Police said an officer has died following a reported incident on Manitoulin Island this afternoon.

The police union says the officer was shot and killed while conducting a wellness check at a trailer near the Tenth Line, just east of the East Bluff, near Gore Bay.

A second officer was also shot, according to the Manitoulin Expositor. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

One person is in custody.

The officer has been identified as 28-year veteran and provincial constable Marc Hovingh.

“With great sadness I advise that PC Marc Hovingh, a 28 year veteran of the OPP, has succumbed to his injuries sustained while bravely serving in the line of duty,” OPP commissioner Thomas Carrique said.

“Our hearts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this tragic time.”

Ontario premier Doug Ford was also quick to acknowledge the tragedy.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of Provincial Constable Marc Hovingh who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Manitoulin Island and hope for the speedy recovery of the other officer shot in this senseless act of violence,” Ontario premier Doug Ford said.

“Our government has requested that the flags at Queen’s Park be lowered out of respect for the fallen and their family who are grieving at this very difficult time.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

