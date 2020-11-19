Loading articles...

Ford government launches COVID-19 workplace education, enforcement blitz

Almost 1,000 workplaces have been visited, and the response from business owners and operators has been overwhelmingly positive.

In an effort to help certain businesses better understand and control the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace, the Ford government has launched education and enforcement campaigns across the province.

On Thursday, premier Doug Ford said most Ontario businesses are following the rules as almost 1,000 workplaces have been visited to date with Ford acknowledging that the response from business owners and operators has been overwhelmingly positive.

“I want to send a message to the rule breakers out there: my friends, we have to tighten things up,” Ford said.

“We can’t accept anything less. For any bad actors out there to anyone that knowingly and deliberately breaks the rules, we will not hesitate to shut you down.”

The campaigns are being carried out in strategic locations, drawing on a team of more than 200 provincial offences officers from across ministries.

In Peel Region, where a two-day enforcement campaign was carried out two weeks ago, 50 provincial offences officers and six bylaw officers visited 330 retail locations with a focus on supermarkets, big-box stores and shopping malls. More than 80 per cent of them were compliant.

Tickets and fines range from $750 to $100,000 for an individual and up to $10 million for a corporation.

