Online learning means no 'snow days' for some Ontario students

There’s no greater feeling as a kid than looking out the window and seeing a fresh dumping of snow — only to find out your school bus has been cancelled.

However, with the introduction of online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at least one school board said there will be no going back to bed when the snow is flying.

The Waterloo Region District School Board decided earlier this week to do away with the traditional ‘snow day,’ introduce what they’re calling ‘weather impacted distance learning days.

RELATED: TDSB elementary students can’t switch to virtual learning until new year

Board members said with the introduction of virtual classrooms, there’s little reason for the board to ever cancel school.

The Toronto District School Board told 680 NEWS that it is discussing what snow days might look like in a pandemic, but no final decisions have been made.

There is no word if any GTA boards are considering similar measures.

On Wednesday, the province’s education minister said that extended winter breaks are not necessary for schools in Ontario.

Stephen Lecce credited the Ford government’s “strong safety protocols” for the reasoning.