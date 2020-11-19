Loading articles...

Official: Ethiopia's latest airstrike hits Tigray university

Nov 19, 2020

NAIROBI, Kenya — A university official says the latest airstrike by Ethiopia’s military has struck the school in the capital of the defiant Tigray region and caused major damage.

The senior official described Thursday’s airstrike in an email shared with The Associated Press. It was not immediately clear is anyone was killed or wounded.

“How on earth” can a government bombard its own people, the senior official asked.

The Associated Press is not naming the official because they could not be reached directly.

There was no immediate comment from Ethiopia’s government, which has been fighting with the Tigray regional forces since Nov. 4 after an attack on a military base there. Both sides have carried out airstrikes.

With communications to the region severed, no one knows how many people have been killed in the fighting, and verifying either side’s claims is challenging.

“At this point, neither party, from what we hear, is interested in mediation,” the top U.S. diplomat to Africa, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Tibor Nagy, told reporters Thursday evening.

Nagy said of the airstrike: “From what you say, I certainly hope it’s not true.”

Cara Anna, The Associated Press

