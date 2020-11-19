Loading articles...

Province has hit critical mark of COVID-19 patients in ICU: OHA

Last Updated Nov 19, 2020 at 10:44 am EST

A paramedic stands in the ambulance bay of Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO – The Ontario Hospital Association says the province has hit the critical mark of 150 COVID-19 patients in its intensive care units.

Earlier this month, medical experts advising the government noted that the figure would mark a point where Ontario hospitals have to begin cancelling surgeries.

The CEO of the hospital association says all regions are reporting increased admissions.

Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday that further restrictions are coming in virus hot spots because hospitals are reaching capacity.

Ford says he expects to announce the new restrictions for Toronto, Peel, and York Region Friday.

 

