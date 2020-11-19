Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Province has hit critical mark of COVID-19 patients in ICU: OHA
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 19, 2020 10:05 am EST
Last Updated Nov 19, 2020 at 10:44 am EST
A paramedic stands in the ambulance bay of Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
TORONTO – The Ontario Hospital Association says the province has hit the critical mark of 150 COVID-19 patients in its intensive care units.
Earlier this month, medical experts advising the government noted that the figure would mark a point where Ontario hospitals have to begin cancelling surgeries.
RELATED: Ontario Hospitals Association ‘extremely concerned’ with new COVID-19 projections
The CEO of the hospital association says all regions are reporting increased admissions.
Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday that further restrictions are coming in virus hot spots because hospitals are reaching capacity.
Ford says he expects to announce the
. new restrictions for Toronto, Peel, and York Region Friday
