Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
New COVID-19 outbreak linked to wedding events in York Region, say health officials
by the canadian press
Posted Nov 19, 2020 11:48 am EST
Dr. Andreas Wieser, head of the laboratory, looks at a blood sample from the study in the diagnostic laboratory for the Covid-19 study of the Department of Infection and Tropical Medicine of the Ludwig-Maximilians-University Munich (LMU). Within the framework of the study entitled "Prospective Covid-19 Cohort Munich" (KoCo19), random blood samples from 3000 households in Munich are analysed to find out, among other things, how the virus has actually spread in society. (Photo by Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images)
KING TOWNSHIP, ONT. – York Region is declaring another wedding-related outbreak after nine confirmed and seven probable COVID-19 cases were linked to events in the Township of King.
That comes just days after a different outbreak with 17 confirmed cases linked to two weddings in the region that were attended by many of the same guests.
York Region’s public health unit says confirmed cases from the King Township outbreak attended wedding events while contagious.
The health unit says the wedding-related events were held at a private residence on Nov. 6 and 7.
It adds that the risk of exposure to those who attended the wedding is high.
The department says it has identified attendees as residents from York, Peel Region and Toronto, and it is currently conducting case and contact management for the events.