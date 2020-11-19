Loading articles...

Mexico becomes 4th country to hit 100,000 COVID-19 deaths

Last Updated Nov 19, 2020 at 8:28 pm EST

Healthcare worker Marco Antonio Galicia wears a protective face mask designed with a Mexican wrestler motif, in a ward designated for COVID-19 patients, at the Ajusco Medio General Hospital in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

MEXICO CITY — Mexico passed the 100,000 mark in COVID-19 deaths Thursday, becoming only the fourth country — behind the United States, Brazil and India — to do so.

José Luis Alomía Zegarra, Mexico’s director of epidemiology, announced that Mexico had 100,104 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

But the living will bear the scars too: along with their lost friends and loved ones, many surviving coronavirus victims in Mexico say the psychosis caused by the pandemic is one of the most lasting effects.

Mexico resembles a divided country, where some people are so unconcerned they won’t wear masks, while others are so scared they descend into abject terror at the first sign of shortness of breath.

Diego Delgado, The Associated Press

