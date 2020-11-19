Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Macy posts 3Q loss but early holiday shopping season helps
by Anne D'Innocenzio, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 19, 2020 7:24 am EST
Last Updated Nov 19, 2020 at 7:28 am EST
NEW YORK — Macy’s swung to a loss and sales tumbled 22% as the department store chain struggles to bring shoppers back in a pandemic.
But the quarterly results Macy’s reported Thursday are better than most had expected because it was able to get its customers thinking about holiday shopping early.
Macy’s had a loss of $91 million, or 29 cents per share in the quarter ended Oct. 31. That compares with a profit of $2 million, or a penny per share in the year ago period. Sales fell to $3.99 billion in the quarter compared with $5.17 billion in the year ago period. Analysts were expecting a loss of 83 cents on sales of $3.91 billion.
Like other retailers Macy’s was forced to close its stores during the spring to curb the spread of the coronavirus and sales evaporated. The New York company furloughed a majority of its employees. Macy’s began reopening its store in May but the recovery has been slow, and it needs to readjust its business to a new climate.
In June, Macy’s laid off 3,900 people corporate staffers, roughly 3% of its overall workforce, as the pandemic takes a financial toll on the iconic department store chain’s sales and profits.