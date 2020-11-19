Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario has 150 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, admissions up in all regions
by the canadian press
Posted Nov 19, 2020 10:46 am EST
Last Updated Nov 19, 2020 at 10:55 am EST
FILE -- A patient infected with COVID-19 is treated at one of the intensive care units (ICU) at the University Hospital of Torrejon in Torrejon de Ardoz, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Hospitals and their workers have been stretched to their limits again in Madrid, Europe's darkest spot in the second wave of the pandemic and where a second wave once again critical care beds have expanded to gymnasiums and surgery rooms. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
TORONTO – The Ontario Hospital Association says the province has hit the critical mark of 150 COVID-19 patients in its intensive care units.
Earlier this month, medical experts advising the government noted that the figure would mark a point where Ontario hospitals have to begin cancelling surgeries.
The CEO of the hospital association says all regions are reporting increased admissions.
Premier Doug Ford said yesterday that further restrictions are coming in virus hot spots because hospitals are reaching capacity.
Ford says he expects to announce the new restrictions for Toronto, Peel, and York Region tomorrow.
New: Ontario has hit the 150 ICU bed threshold according to Critical Care Ontario. That means surgeries will have to start being cancelled. @dmwarner is the head of critical care at Michael Garron Hospital a d breaks it down. #covid19https://t.co/G9s3qcG3z6