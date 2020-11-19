Loading articles...

Ontario has 150 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, admissions up in all regions

Last Updated Nov 19, 2020 at 10:55 am EST

FILE -- A patient infected with COVID-19 is treated at one of the intensive care units (ICU) at the University Hospital of Torrejon in Torrejon de Ardoz, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Hospitals and their workers have been stretched to their limits again in Madrid, Europe's darkest spot in the second wave of the pandemic and where a second wave once again critical care beds have expanded to gymnasiums and surgery rooms. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

TORONTO – The Ontario Hospital Association says the province has hit the critical mark of 150 COVID-19 patients in its intensive care units.

Earlier this month, medical experts advising the government noted that the figure would mark a point where Ontario hospitals have to begin cancelling surgeries.

The CEO of the hospital association says all regions are reporting increased admissions.

Premier Doug Ford said yesterday that further restrictions are coming in virus hot spots because hospitals are reaching capacity.

Ford says he expects to announce the new restrictions for Toronto, Peel, and York Region tomorrow.

