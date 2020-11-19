High school teacher in King City facing child pornography charges

KING CITY, Ont. — Police in York Region say they’ve arrested a high school teacher for possessing child pornography.

Robert Aurich is charged with possession, distribution, and accessing child pornography.

Police say the investigation began after they were alerted to images containing child pornography that had been uploaded to social media.

Investigators say that upload was traced back to the York Region District School Board.

Police say the 46-year-old Aurich was arrested at King City Secondary School.

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing today and the investigation is ongoing.

A spokesperson with York Region District School Board said there is no reason to believe the alleged incident involved any student at the school.

“We know the charges are concerning for students and their families and the school community,” said Licinio Miguelo. “Right now, our focus is on establishing supports for students and staff, including support through our social work and psychology teams.”

Miguelo could not say if the teacher was still employed by the board, but did say the person “is no longer in a classroom or school.”

Police ask that anyone with additional information on this case contact them.