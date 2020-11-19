Loading articles...

Grupo Supervielle: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 19, 2020 at 6:28 pm EST

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) _ Grupo Supervielle SA (SUPV) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $11.8 million.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based bank said it had earnings of 11 cents per share.

The financial services provider posted revenue of $306.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $218.3 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.94. A year ago, they were trading at $2.69.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SUPV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SUPV

