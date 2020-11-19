Loading articles...

Existing home sales up 4.3% in October, fifth monthly gain

Last Updated Nov 19, 2020 at 10:44 am EST

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sales of existing homes rose for a fifth straight month in October, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday.

Existing homes sales rose 4.3% to an seasonally-adjusted rate of 6.85 million annualized units, the industry trade group said. Reflecting the searing-hot housing market, that figure is up 26.6% from a year earlier.

The median price of an existing home was $313,000, up 15.5% from a year earlier, mostly reflecting that the nationwide inventory of existing homes remains at or near record lows. The inventory of unsold homes sits at 2.5 months’ supply, down from 2.7 months’ supply in September.

Ken Sweet, The Associated Press

