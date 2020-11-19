Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Ending withdrawal rules from registered retirement funds would cost $1B, PBO says
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 19, 2020 12:05 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 19, 2020 at 12:14 pm EST
OTTAWA — A new review by Parliament’s spending watchdog says waiving mandatory withdrawal amounts from seniors’ retirement savings would cost federal coffers about $1 billion annually.
Each year, seniors with registered retirement income funds have to withdraw a minimum amount from their savings, which is considered taxable income.
The Liberals shifted the marker this year, dropping the minimum for each senior by 25 per cent to ease concerns raised by the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on financial investments.
The parliamentary budget office says dropping it all the way to zero would end up costing the federal treasury $940 million next year, rising each year thereafter until hitting just over $1 billion in 2025.
The budget officer’s report also says the cost would decrease over time for individuals as they age.
Seniors groups had pressed the Liberals earlier this year to waive the minimum withdrawal limit owing to the effect COVID-19 was having on financial markets and retirement savings.
At the time, Seniors Minister Deb Schulte said the government would watch financial markets before making any decisions, since most seniors don’t need to make RRIF withdrawals until the end of the year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2020.