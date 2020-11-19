Distillery District makes masks mandatory outdoors ahead of holidays

The Distillery District in Toronto has updated its COVID-19 protocols announcing on Thursday that masks are now mandatory for everyone, even if people remain outdoors.

In a press release, the Distillery District said visitors attending the outdoor district will have to wear a mask unless seated at a table to consume food or a beverage.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and given the need to maintain a safe environment, The Distillery Historic District asks all guests, shoppers and vendors visiting the area to wear a mask at all times while on the property to help limit the spread of the virus,” a spokesperson said.

The district said there are physical and digital signs throughout the property “reminding visitors to wear a mask, physical distance, hand wash and follow public health protocols.”

Masks have been mandatory in all indoor public spaces in Toronto since July.

In late Sept., the Distillery District’s annual Christmas market was cancelled, with mayor John Tory announcing the market would join a long list of other events that were scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In this case, as with most of the cancellations this year, the decision has been taken by the organization itself looking at the health situation and all the other circumstances they want to examine,” Tory said at the time.

“It’s regrettable, extremely regrettable, because these are things that bring people joy and bring them outside even in the colder weather.”