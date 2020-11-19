Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
'COVID fatigue' wasn't planned for in pandemic modelling, one of Canada's top doctors says
by News Staff
Posted Nov 19, 2020 5:40 am EST
People wear face masks as they wait to enter a store in Montreal, Saturday, November 14, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
‘COVID fatigue’ is real.
One of Canada’s top doctors said the pandemic modelling didn’t see just how much human behaviour would play into the second wave.
Canada’s Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Doctor Howard Njoo said in the spring, modelling was focused on the technical aspects of the virus.
“Maybe one thing we didn’t take into account, and it’s something we’re learning about, that we’re all suffering from — ‘COVID fatigue,’ Njoo said.
“We’ve been at this for many months, and so things which made sense, and everyone bought into, you know, wearing a face mask, you know, physical distancing, back in April, May… letting go in the summer, now we’re having that second wave and it’s tough.”
Njoo said while we await a vaccine, Canadians need to stick to what works.
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country, Njoo said as for a lockdown — there is a certain appeal to it, but adds they recognize there are other severe consequences, both social and economic.