Loading articles...

Canadian Press NewsAlert: West Fraser Timber to acquire Norbord in deal valued at $4B

Last Updated Nov 19, 2020 at 8:58 am EST

TORONTO — West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has signed a deal to acquire Norbord Inc. in an all-stock transaction valued at $4.0 billion.

Under the deal, Norbord shareholders will receive 0.675 of a West Fraser share for each Norbord share they hold.

West Fraser shareholders will own 56 per cent of the combined company, with current Norbord shareholders owning approximately 44 per cent. 

More coming. 

Companies in this story: (TSX:WFT, TSX:OSB)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
City Streets: WB York Mills approaching Don Mills - two right lanes are blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:06 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Here’s your #WakeUpWeather for Thurs. Nov. 19 #Toronto GTA. We are getting into a gusty, warmer SW wind. Gusts could ex…
Latest Weather
Read more