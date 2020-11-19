Canadian Press NewsAlert: West Fraser Timber to acquire Norbord in deal valued at $4B

TORONTO — West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has signed a deal to acquire Norbord Inc. in an all-stock transaction valued at $4.0 billion.

Under the deal, Norbord shareholders will receive 0.675 of a West Fraser share for each Norbord share they hold.

West Fraser shareholders will own 56 per cent of the combined company, with current Norbord shareholders owning approximately 44 per cent.

More coming.

Companies in this story: (TSX:WFT, TSX:OSB)

The Canadian Press