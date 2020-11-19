Loading articles...

Brady: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 19, 2020 at 7:14 am EST

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Brady Corp. (BRC) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $33.5 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 64 cents per share.

The identification and security products maker posted revenue of $277.2 million in the period.

Brady shares have fallen 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 15% in the last 12 months.

