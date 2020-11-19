Alabama man arrested in 1995 slaying after calling police

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The days without an arrest turned into months and then years after someone killed Christopher Alvin Dailey in 1995. While never closed, the case went cold without new evidence.

Then the phone rang at the Decatur Police Department. Johnny Dwight Whited called investigators saying he wanted to confess to the slaying, authorities said Thursday.

Whited, 53, of Trinity, was charged with murder after providing details that matched evidence and information collected after Dailey’s death, police said in a statement.

Court records don’t include a defence attorney who could speak on behalf of Whited on the murder charge, but he already was awaiting trial on a methamphetamine charge with his trial scheduled for May. His lawyer in the drug case did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Whited had a string of arrests for traffic and drug offences through the years including one for possession of a crack cocaine pipe less than three weeks after two hunters found Dailey’s body with a gunshot to the head on April 26, 1995, documents show. The victim’s vehicle was found partially submerged in the Tennessee River.

Without a suspect and no information that could lead to one, detectives kept following leads without any success. Then, on Wednesday, a detective answered the phone.

In a sworn statement, Investigator Sean Mukaddam said he initially spoke to Whited, who agreed to show police the crime scene.

“Detectives met with Whited who reenacted the crime to detectives and provided corroborated information about the murder,” the statement said.

While police sometimes make public appeals for information to help resolve old cases, that had not happened with Dailey’s killing. Authorities said it was not clear what prompted the call from Whited, who was jailed for the killing with bail set at $15,000.

Jay Reeves, The Associated Press