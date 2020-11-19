51Jobs: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Loading articles...

SHANGHAI (AP) _ 51Jobs Inc. (JOBS) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $25.5 million.

The Shanghai-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 53 cents per share.

The human resources and online jobs company posted revenue of $133.5 million in the period.

51Jobs shares have decreased 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $71, a fall of nearly 7% in the last 12 months.

