Loading articles...

Warning of famine, UN releases $100M to seven countries

Last Updated Nov 18, 2020 at 5:14 am EST

NAIROBI, Kenya — The United Nations humanitarian office is releasing $100 million in emergency funding to seven countries at risk of famine in Africa and the Middle East amid conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic, while the humanitarian chief says returning to a world where famines are common would be “obscene.”

A statement overnight said $80 million of the money will go to Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Congo, Nigeria, South Sudan and Yemen. Another $20 million has been set aside for “anticipatory action to fight hunger in Ethiopia,” where deadly fighting erupted this month in its rebellious northern Tigray region.

“Without immediate action, famine could be a reality in the coming months in parts of Burkina Faso, northeast Nigeria, South Sudan and Yemen. This would be the first time famine has been declared since 2017 in parts of South Sudan,” the statement said.

A return to a world where famines are commonplace would be “obscene in a world where there is more than enough food for everyone,” U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock said.

The U.N said the money will target the most vulnerable, especially women, girls and people with disabilities.

The money breaks down as follows: $15 million to Afghanistan, Burkina Faso $6 million, Congo $7 million, northeastern Nigeria $15 million, South Sudan $7 million and Yemen $30 million.

All have been destabilized by conflict or extremist attacks.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
WB 401 ex approaching the 400 only the centre lane is open due to a collision
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:06 AM
Good Wednesday morning! One more 🥶cold day 🥶before we get into a warm up. Some flurries this morning for. #Toronto…
Latest Weather
Read more