Loading articles...

Unseasonably warm weather on the way for the GTA

Last Updated Nov 18, 2020 at 8:29 pm EST

Joggers enjoy record-breaking mild weather in Toronto on Feb. 18, 2017. CITYNEWS

A brief warm up is on the way for Toronto and its surrounding area.

After a record breaking wind storm and some wintery driving conditions in the GTA, it’s safe to put the gloves and scarf back in the closet for a few days.

Temperatures in southern Ontario are set to rebound to double digits ahead of the weekend.

Our weather specialist Denise Andreacchi says winds blowing in from the southwest will be responsible for the temporary warm up.

“Gusty southwest winds will usher in temperatures near 12 degrees for both Thursday and Friday.  In addition to the warm up, we have a few days of sunshine in the forecast before rain dominates the weekend weather.”

Don’t get too comfortable with the above seasonal temperatures though, as we will trend below seasonal soon enough.

The good news is there is no major snowfall in the long range forecast. Despite the cooler temperatures, we won’t have to deal with hazardous driving conditions anytime in the near future.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 46 minutes ago
COLLISION: EB 401 at Leslie in the collectors a right lane is blocked with a crash
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:52 PM
Retweeted @conont: Are you winter-ready? Follow our #WinterWednesday to learn tips and tricks to stay safe while also protecting our valuable drin…
Latest Weather
Read more