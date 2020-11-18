Unseasonably warm weather on the way for the GTA

A brief warm up is on the way for Toronto and its surrounding area.

After a record breaking wind storm and some wintery driving conditions in the GTA, it’s safe to put the gloves and scarf back in the closet for a few days.

Temperatures in southern Ontario are set to rebound to double digits ahead of the weekend.

Some slick conditions early this morning (Nov.18) #Toronto GTA.

Weather alerts outside the GTA are coming to an end.Lake effect activity is settling down. Varying amounts of sun and cloud and cold today then up to near 12°C Thursday, near 15°C Friday! — Jill Taylor (@jilltaylor680) November 18, 2020

Our weather specialist Denise Andreacchi says winds blowing in from the southwest will be responsible for the temporary warm up.

“Gusty southwest winds will usher in temperatures near 12 degrees for both Thursday and Friday. In addition to the warm up, we have a few days of sunshine in the forecast before rain dominates the weekend weather.”

Don’t get too comfortable with the above seasonal temperatures though, as we will trend below seasonal soon enough.

The good news is there is no major snowfall in the long range forecast. Despite the cooler temperatures, we won’t have to deal with hazardous driving conditions anytime in the near future.