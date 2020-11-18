Two suspects stole a puppy during an armed robbery in Mississauga

Peel Police are asking for your help in finding a puppy that was stolen during an armed robbery on Wednesday.

Police say that around 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, a man went to meet with two potential buyers of two dogs in the Lakeshore Road West and Lorne Park Road area of Mississauga.

That’s when one of the buyers allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded he hand over one of the puppies. The victim complied out of fear and there were no injuries.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his late teens to early twenties. He is around 5’10 with a slim build and was last seen wearing green sweatpants and Balenciaga shoes.

The second suspect is described as a young black male who is also in his late teens to early twenties. He is around 6’0 tall and was last seen wearing a dark grey hoodie.

The puppy is a white nine-week-old maltese poodle.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.