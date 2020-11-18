Keep traffic flowing: Toronto deploying special constables at 11 busy intersections

It’s a program years in the making.

Toronto is tackling congested intersections by deploying special traffic agents to deal with bad behaviour.

The City said it will put out 16 traffic agents to 11 major intersections in Toronto, including: Front and Bay, Bloor and Bay, and Adelaide and University, among others.

The agents, officially designated as special constables, will be looking for drivers blocking intersections, pedestrians crossing without the right of way and cars parking or stopping in areas they’re not allowed to.

The City said these agents will be able to write you a ticket, but city spokesperson Eric Holmes tells 680NEWS their most important role will be to keep people moving.

“Look for the agents, they will be wearing high visibility jackets, they will be out in the intersections with very defined and prominent hand signals,” Holmes said.

“It will be very clear what direction they want you to take.”

The 11 key intersections initially identified for traffic agents to manage.

These locations have been prioritized by City staff using traffic data and trends:

Front Street West and Bay Street

Front Street West and Simcoe Street

Front Street West and University Avenue/York Street

Adelaide Street West and University Avenue

Adelaide Street East and Jarvis Street

Queen Street West and Bay Street

Wellington Street West and Simcoe Street

Lower Jarvis Street and Lake Shore Boulevard East

York Street and Gardiner Expressway (on-ramp)

Bloor Street West and Bay Street

Bay Street and Richmond Street West

Officials said when they piloted this program back in 2015, they saw a 90 per cent improvement in congestion for drivers and 70 per cent for pedestrians.

You may be asking yourself why.

During the pandemic there has been a decrease in traffic during peak periods but it’s still busy and there is still congestion related to construction.

“I think the timing is really good for agents to be out at these intersections,” Holmes said.

“Gaining confidence, figuring out how to manage intersections and figuring out the nuances to the work that they’re doing.”