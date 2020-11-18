Loading articles...

TJX: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Nov 18, 2020

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) _ The TJX Cos. (TJX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $866.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 71 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores posted revenue of $10.12 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.35 billion.

TJX shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 12%. The stock has increased slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TJX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TJX

The Associated Press

