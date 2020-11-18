Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Woman killed, man arrested in stabbing near Christie Pits
by News staff
Posted Nov 18, 2020 6:23 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 18, 2020 at 6:35 pm EST
Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a stabbing near Bloor and Shaw Streets. 680 NEWS/Mark Douglas
A woman has died and a man has been taken into custody after a stabbing at a bar near Christie Pits.
Police were called to the scene near Bloor and Shaw Streets just after 5 p.m. to reports of an altercation between a man and a woman.
The woman was found without vital signs and emergency responders preformed CPR. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
One man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he has also been arrested.
Homicide investigators will be taking over the investigation. Emergency responders were focused in on the area around Jolly Bar on Bloor Street, but did not confirm where the stabbing took place.
It’s unknown what led to the altercation or whether the two people were known to each other.
{* loginWidget *}