Woman killed, man arrested in stabbing near Christie Pits

A woman has died and a man has been taken into custody after a stabbing at a bar near Christie Pits.

Police were called to the scene near Bloor and Shaw Streets just after 5 p.m. to reports of an altercation between a man and a woman.

The woman was found without vital signs and emergency responders preformed CPR. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

One man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he has also been arrested.

Homicide investigators will be taking over the investigation. Emergency responders were focused in on the area around Jolly Bar on Bloor Street, but did not confirm where the stabbing took place.

It’s unknown what led to the altercation or whether the two people were known to each other.