Over 150 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Mississauga LTC home

A long-term care home in Mississauga has seen 171 cases of COVID-19 between residents and staff since the start of an outbreak two weeks ago.

There are currently 58 active cases among staff at and 30 cases among residents at Tyndall Seniors Village. 18 of the homes positive residents are currently hospitalized.

Since the start of the outbreak 61 residents and 22 staff have recovered from the virus. They have not confirmed any deaths related to the virus.

Health officials confirmed the outbreak at the retirement home on Nov. 5. The facility is located in the Eglinton and Tomken Road area of Mississauga.

In a statement the home says they are continuing to be diligent and are working with health officials to ensure that all infection prevention and control measures are “firmly in place.”

Residents are being isolated in their rooms and are being checked, along with staff, for symptoms twice a day.