Loading articles...

Ontario reporting higher number of resolved COVID-19 cases than new infections

Last Updated Nov 18, 2020 at 10:17 am EST

People wait to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing clinic in Montreal on Oct. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Ontario is reporting 1,417 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The day before, the province confirmed there were 1,249 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and 12 deaths.

463 new cases are in Peel, 410 in Toronto and 178 in York Region.

There are 1,495 more resolved cases and over 33,400 tests completed.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB QEW at Royal Windsor - the left lane is blocked with a collision. #WBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:06 AM
Good Wednesday morning! One more 🥶cold day 🥶before we get into a warm up. Some flurries this morning for. #Toronto…
Latest Weather
Read more