Man wanted in connection with sexual assault at Islington Subway station
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Nov 18, 2020 2:33 pm EST
Toronto police said the alleged sexual assault happened on Nov. 9 at Islington Subway station. TPS
Toronto police are searching for a male suspect that allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at Islington Subway station.
Police said the incident happened on Nov. 9 when a woman was on the escalator and a man approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her.
He then fled Islington station, last seen running east.
He is described as 25 to 30 years old, standing around 5-foot-7, with a dark complexion, frizzy hair tied in a bun, and wearing a blue surgical mask.
Police said he was last seen wearing black shoes, tan coloured pants, a grey t-shirt, black zip-up hoodie, and a black backpack.
Investigators said they have been carrying out extensive inquiries to identify the man, releasing security images in the hope that someone recognizes him.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact Toronto police.
