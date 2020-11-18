Majority of Canadians believe government has done good job with COVID-19 restrictions: Poll

As the second wave of the pandemic continues to wash over the entire country, a new poll by Campaign Research shows most Canadians back COVID-19 restrictions.

The online study was conducted between November 13th and 16th with 2,357 Canadians 18 years and older, with a margin of error of +/- two per cent, 19 times out of 20.

The poll shows the majority of Canadians surveyed believe the government has done a good job so far — and more than half actually think we need further restrictions.

Looking at Ontario, 54 per cent of respondents also say we need further restrictions and enforcement to remain in place for November, at least.

On the issue of stopping the virus, versus re-opening the economy, 53 per cent of Canadians say to deal with the virus at all costs, compared to 33 per cent saying we need to get people back to work.

Campaign Research also says nearly 80 per cent of Canadians say they are very or somewhat concerned with contracting COVID-19.

The concern over contracting the virus was high in every region of the country.