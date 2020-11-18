Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Majority of Canadians believe government has done good job with COVID-19 restrictions: Poll
by News Staff
Posted Nov 18, 2020 9:51 am EST
A restaurant displays a "Take Out Only" sign on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Ontario's two most heavily populated regions will see more businesses open their doors today as Toronto and Peel move into the next stage of the province's COVID-19 recovery plan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
As the second wave of the pandemic continues to wash over the entire country,
shows most Canadians back COVID-19 restrictions. a new poll by Campaign Research
The online study was conducted between November 13th and 16th with 2,357 Canadians 18 years and older, with a margin of error of +/- two per cent, 19 times out of 20.
The poll shows the majority of Canadians surveyed believe the government has done a good job so far — and more than half actually think we need further restrictions.
RELATED: Trudeau hints more lockdowns are coming following Ontario’s COVID-19 projections
Looking at Ontario, 54 per cent of respondents also say we need further restrictions and enforcement to remain in place for November, at least.
On the issue of stopping the virus, versus re-opening the economy, 53 per cent of Canadians say to deal with the virus at all costs, compared to 33 per cent saying we need to get people back to work.
Campaign Research also says nearly 80 per cent of Canadians say they are very or somewhat concerned with contracting COVID-19.
The concern over contracting the virus was high in every region of the country.
