Knot Offshore: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 18, 2020 at 5:58 pm EST

ABERDEEN, Britain (AP) _ Knot Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $25.1 million.

The Aberdeen, Britain-based company said it had net income of 77 cents per share.

The tanker company that serves the energy industry posted revenue of $71.3 million in the period.

Knot Offshore shares have dropped 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.32, a drop of 29% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KNOP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KNOP

