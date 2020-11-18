Loading articles...

Formula Systems: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 18, 2020 at 6:58 am EST

OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) _ Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $12.6 million.

The Or Yehuda, Israel-based company said it had net income of 82 cents per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $487.3 million in the period.

Formula Systems shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 14% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FORTY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FORTY

The Associated Press

