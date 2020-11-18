Loading articles...

FDA approves first COVID-19 home test kit

Last Updated Nov 18, 2020 at 12:34 am EST

A man receives a coronavirus nasal test at a Toronto COVID-19 assessment centre. CITYNEWS

Some news that could have big implications on the COVID-19 test front in North America was announced on Tuesday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration say that they have approved a new at home COVID-19 test that will provide rapid results.

The FDA is issuing an emergency use authorization for the first diagnostic at home test kit.

The ‘Lucira COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit’ is a molecular single use test that is intended to detect the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The test can provides results in as little as 30 minutes.

“The new testing option is an important diagnostic advancement to address the pandemic and reduce the public burden of disease transmission,” says FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn in a statement.

It has been authorized for at home use with self-collected nasal swab samples in people older than 14. It’s been authorized for all ages in hospitals and doctors offices.

The test kit is currently only available by prescription.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
#WB401 remains closed from Dixon/Martin Grove to 427 due to road conditions. MTO says salt/sand is on the way. ALT:…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:54 PM
Retweeted @ShannBradbury: Snow squalls continue in #GreyHighlands ❄️❄️ #GreyCounty #Snowbelt #ONStorm
Latest Weather
Read more