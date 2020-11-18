FDA approves first COVID-19 home test kit

Some news that could have big implications on the COVID-19 test front in North America was announced on Tuesday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration say that they have approved a new at home COVID-19 test that will provide rapid results.

Today, we issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the first #COVID19 diagnostic test that allows for self-collection & testing at home and provides test results in 30 minutes or less. The test kit for home use is available by prescription only. https://t.co/EXzSa8JyFR pic.twitter.com/Wooy5YBIbZ — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) November 18, 2020

The FDA is issuing an emergency use authorization for the first diagnostic at home test kit.

The ‘Lucira COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit’ is a molecular single use test that is intended to detect the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The test can provides results in as little as 30 minutes.

“The new testing option is an important diagnostic advancement to address the pandemic and reduce the public burden of disease transmission,” says FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn in a statement.

It has been authorized for at home use with self-collected nasal swab samples in people older than 14. It’s been authorized for all ages in hospitals and doctors offices.

The test kit is currently only available by prescription.