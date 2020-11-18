Loading articles...

Evogene: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Nov 18, 2020

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) _ Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its third quarter.

The Rehovot, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

The agricultural company posted revenue of $316,000 in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.99. A year ago, they were trading at $1.47.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVGN

The Associated Press

