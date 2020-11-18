Christine Elliott says Canada to receive millions of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines by January

Fresh off a significant breakthrough courtesy of Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines, Ontario’s Health Minister said on Wednesday that Canada is expected to receive millions of doses in the coming months.

Christine Elliott made the announcement at Queen’s Park, saying the country will receive four million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine and two million doses of Moderna’s between January and March.

Subsequently, Elliott said that Ontario will get roughly 1.6 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine and around 800,000 of Moderna’s for proper distribution.

During question period, Elliott said similar to the flu vaccine, health officials will prioritize its seniors in long-term care and settings and others in hospitals when it comes to getting people vaccinated.

“We are expecting that we will receive shipments from both Pfizer and Moderna” Elliott confirmed. “Our significant issues, with respect to the Pfizer vaccine in particular, it needs to be stored at minus-75 degrees Celsius and Moderna minus-20.” “The doses for Canada; we expect to receive four million doses (Pfizer) between January and March, and two million for Moderna, of which we anticipate we will receive 1.6 million of Pfizer and 800,000 of Moderna,” the Health Minister said.

Earlier today, Pfizer announced more interim results from its ongoing coronavirus vaccine study suggesting the shots are 95 per cent effective and that the vaccine protects older people most at risk of dying from COVID-19.

This comes after a second experimental COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna Inc. produced strong early results, saying its vaccine appears to be 94.5 per cent effective, according to preliminary data from an ongoing study.

“People do have to receive two doses, 21 days apart. This is a major logistical challenge but we have an entire group in the ministry of health right now, that are planning for that,” Elliott said.

“As soon as we receive those shipments from the federal government, it will be ready for distribution.”