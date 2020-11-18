Loading articles...

5 shot, 2 fatally, in Houston domestic violence case

Last Updated Nov 18, 2020 at 8:58 pm EST

HOUSTON — Five people were shot Wednesday, two fatally, in what investigators say was a case of domestic violence in western Houston, police said.

Officers went to a house in response to a report of an “active shooter” about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday and arrived to find the body of a man in the driveway of the house he’s believed to have owned, Assistant Police Chief Larry Satterwhite said.

Upon entry, they found a wounded man with a gun beside him, whom police suspect was the gunman, and a wounded woman believed to have been the complainant, Satterwhite said. Upstairs, they found two women, one dead and the other wounded. A 3-month-old child appeared unharmed.

All involved appeared to have been related to one another, Satterwhite said, but no motive was immediately determined.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 51 minutes ago
COLLISION: EB 401 at Leslie in the collectors a right lane is blocked with a crash
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:52 PM
Retweeted @conont: Are you winter-ready? Follow our #WinterWednesday to learn tips and tricks to stay safe while also protecting our valuable drin…
Latest Weather
Read more