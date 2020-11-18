Loading articles...

5 freed, 2 men in custody after Queens hostage standoff

Last Updated Nov 18, 2020 at 6:58 am EST

NEW YORK — Two armed men released five people who were held hostage during an apparent robbery attempt at a home in Queens before they surrendered peacefully early Wednesday to police, authorities said.

The roughly 5-hour standoff began after officers surrounded the home Tuesday night. A woman with a young child had reported that two armed men were inside, Assistant Chief Ruben Beltran told reporters at the scene.

Five people were released unharmed during police negotiations with the men, the New York Police Department’s public information office said, and the men were taken into custody about 2 a.m.

Their names weren’t immediately released, but police identified them as being 35 and 51 years old. Police said they also recovered two guns from the scene. Formal charges were pending early Wednesday.

The Associated Press

