Loading articles...

World's last known white giraffe gets GPS tracking device

Last Updated Nov 17, 2020 at 6:28 am EST

NAIROBI, Kenya — The only known white giraffe in the world has been fitted with a GPS tracking device to help protect it from poachers as it grazes in Kenya. But despite its singular status, the lonely male doesn’t have a name.

The white giraffe now stands alone after a female and her calf were killed by poachers in March, the Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy said in a statement Tuesday.

A rare genetic trait called leucism causes the white colour, and it makes the one surviving giraffe stand out dangerously for poachers in the arid savannah near the Somalia border.

Now the GPS tracking device, attached to one of the giraffe’s horns, will ping every hour to alert wildlife rangers to its location.

The conservancy has thanked the Kenya Wildlife Service along with the Northern Rangelands Trust and Save Giraffes Now for the help.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB 401 approaching the 400 in the collectors - the right lane is blocked with a collision. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Good morning! Here’s your #WakeUpWeather #Toronto GTA for Tues. Nov 17. There’s a Winter Wx Travel Advisory and Snow Sq…
Latest Weather
Read more