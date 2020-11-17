Loading articles...

US industrial production jumps 1.1% in October

Last Updated Nov 17, 2020 at 9:28 am EST

SILVER SPRING, Md. — U.S. industrial production rose 1.1% in October, recovering much of the spring decline caused by the virus pandemic.

Production rebounded after a downturn in September, but still remains below pre-pandemic levels, the Federal Reserve reported Tuesday.

A key category that reflects manufacturing output rose 1%.

In October, industry operated at 72.8% of capacity, down from a reading of 77% of capacity a year ago.

September’s number was revised upward from -0.6% to -0.4%.

Matt Ott, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
CLEAR - SB 400 app. King Rd. #SB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:56 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Good morning! Here’s your #WakeUpWeather #Toronto GTA for Tues. Nov 17. There’s a Winter Wx Travel Advisory and Snow Sq…
Latest Weather
Read more