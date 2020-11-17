Trump retweets Elections Canada in an effort to prove voter fraud

An Elections Canada tweet meant to distance the agency from electronic voting has become entangled in the allegations of voter fraud south of the border.

President Donald Trump retweeted Canada’s election administrator in an attempt to prove the Nov. 3, U.S. election was rigged in favour of his opponent and now president-elect Joe Biden.

Trump has accused vote-counting machines manufactured by Dominion Voting Systems of playing a role in the fraudulent presidential election.

The tweet from Elections Canada confirmed the agency has never used Dominion Voting machines, claiming they have only ever used paper ballots.

Elections Canada does not use Dominion Voting Systems. We use paper ballots counted by hand in front of scrutineers and have never used voting machines or electronic tabulators to count votes in our 100-year history. #CdnPoli pic.twitter.com/dp7ZiB84ql — Elections Canada (@ElectionsCan_E) November 16, 2020

Trump tweeted “THIS SAYS IT ALL” in response.

THIS SAYS IT ALL! https://t.co/zZSspsJPe9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2020

Dominion, a Canadian company founded in Toronto, have denied any allegations that they played a role in a rigged election.

A headline on the companies website state:

“Dominion Voting Systems categorically denies false assertions about vote-switching issues with our voting systems. An unsubstantiated claim about the deletion of 2.7 million pro-Trump votes that was posted on the internet and spread on social media has been taken down and debunked by independent fact-checkers.”

Despite failing to win the necessary number of electoral votes and falling more than five million votes short of Democratic challenger Joe Biden, Trump has refused to concede the election.