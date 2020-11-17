Toronto police to update 3 high-profile homicide investigations

Toronto police along with lead homicide detectives will give an update on three separate investigations later this afternoon.

When police arrested two suspects following a Saturday afternoon shooting near Jane and Stong Court in North York that took the life of a 12-year-old boy, investigators said that they believed the accused could be connected to other shootings.

They have called the news conference to provide further details on the tragic shooting. 24-year-old Rashawn Chambers of Toronto and 25-year-old Jahwayne Smart of no fixed address face a number of charges including first-degree murder.

Homicide investigators are calling the conference to provide more insight into two other homicide cases, including an incident that happened in late May when 21-year-old Dimarjio Jenkins of Toronto was gunned down near the Rogers Centre.

Jenkins was a well-known Toronto rapper who went by the name Houdini.

Officers will also discuss the fatal shooting that happened on Oct. 1 on Patika Avenue, near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue, when 27-year-old Hamid Zakarie was shot and killed while standing outside of his vehicle after putting his newborn baby in the rear seat of his car.

The press conference will begin around 4 p.m.