Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Toronto police to update 3 high-profile homicide investigations
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Nov 17, 2020 2:14 pm EST
Police tape is shown in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Toronto police along with lead homicide detectives will give an update on three separate investigations later this afternoon.
When police arrested two suspects following a Saturday afternoon shooting near Jane and Stong Court in North York that took the life of a 12-year-old boy, investigators said that they believed the accused could be connected to other shootings.
They have called the news conference to provide further details on the tragic shooting. 24-year-old Rashawn Chambers of Toronto and 25-year-old Jahwayne Smart of no fixed address face a number of charges including first-degree murder.
Jenkins was a well-known Toronto rapper who went by the name Houdini.
Officers will also discuss the fatal shooting that happened on Oct. 1 on Patika Avenue, near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue, when 27-year-old Hamid Zakarie was shot and killed while standing outside of his vehicle after putting his newborn baby in the rear seat of his car.