Toronto artist shines light on restaurants during dark COVID-19 pandemic

During the pandemic, many people have taken up new hobbies in order to pass the time. One artist from the GTA has started painting local Toronto restaurants after the initial lockdown.

The so-called ‘Kitchen Series‘, is made up of over two dozen different paintings of local Toronto restaurants, with more on the way.

“The chaos, energy and exhaustion of local kitchens inspires me. The kitchen atmosphere lends itself well to the watercolour medium,” local artist Gorilla Brigade told 680NEWS.

Small businesses – especially restaurants and local bars – have been hit hard by the financial ramifications caused by the pandemic. Not helping matters is Toronto’s current restrictions that prohibit indoor dining until at least Dec. 12.

With COVID-19 cases still rising, it’s expected to get worse before it gets better.

Gorilla Brigade says many businesses are suffering from forced layoffs, reduced capacity and some are even closing their doors permanently.

“I had gotten to know a lot of the staff at various restaurants over the years, and when COVID happened, listening to a lot of their stories, with layoffs and closures, was heartbreaking. So, I started a series painting local restaurants and other smaller businesses in the GTA to give some recognition to those that are keeping the community open during these times.”

If kitchens aren’t quite your taste, other pieces have a wide variety. From ballerinas, to super heroes and even rock stars, there is something for everyone.

The entire ‘Kitchen Series‘ is available for purchase and can also be viewed on the artists Instagram.