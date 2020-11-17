The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Nov. 17, 2020

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

10:35 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 1,249 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 12 new deaths due to the illness.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 569 cases are in Toronto, 256 in Peel Region and 94 in York Region.

The province says it has conducted 26,468 tests since the last daily report.

In total, 529 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 127 in intensive care.

