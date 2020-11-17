Police issue safety alert for game console robberies in area of Glencairn station

Toronto police have now revealed more details about what prompted a public safety alert on Twitter Monday night, warning people selling gaming systems online to be extra cautious.

PUBLIC SAFETY ALERT:

City of Toronto

– People are selling game systems online

– We have had numerous reports of robberies

– Some robberies are with weapons/violence

* Sellers advised to choose meeting areas carefully *

* Let someone know where you're meeting *#GO2174796

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 17, 2020

Police say they are currently investigating two robberies where game consoles were advertised for sale on the internet — both in the area of Glencairn subway station.

The robberies both took place on Monday evening, over four hours apart.

The first incident took place around 4 p.m. and involved a 26-year-old man who posted an advertisement online to sell a gaming console.

The man arranged to meet another man who wanted to buy the console. During the transaction the buyer produced a black handgun and demanded the console be handed over to him. He then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a 30-year-old Black man with a wart on his right hand. He was wearing a navy jacket with a hoodie, black pants and a dark toque at the time.

The second incident took place around 8:30 p.m. and also involved a man selling a gaming console which he had advertised online.

He asked a friend to accompany him when he went to meet the prospective buyer and both were approached by two other men. One of the men grabbed the console and both suspects fled on foot.

Both suspects are described as Black men, between 18 to 25 years old. The first suspect is five feet eight inches tall with a skinny build and short dark hair in an afro. He was wearing a ‘Chicago Bulls’ baseball cap with a red trim on the brim, a dark coat and dark pants at the time.

The second suspect has a medium build and longer hair in an afro. He was wearing a black nylon jacket and track pants.

Police are reminding people to be vigilant and careful when using internet marketplace platforms to sell or buy items.

They said people should be mindful of these safety tips when conducting such transactions:

– Limit the amount of personal information you share with strangers

– Meet in a safe location like a public place with plenty of light

– Try to stay within areas that are covered by CCTV cameras

– Have a friend go with you and let someone know where you are going.